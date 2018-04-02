The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Ignyta worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ignyta by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ignyta by 26.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ignyta by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ignyta by 59.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ignyta by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ignyta stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Ignyta Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RXDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on Ignyta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ignyta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ignyta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group downgraded Ignyta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Ignyta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ignyta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Ignyta

Ignyta, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106.

