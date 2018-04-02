Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 14,542.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Harvest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6,765.37, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.38 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 57.50%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.35%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Arougheti purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 984,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $443,850 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

