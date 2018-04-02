The New Ireland Fund (IRL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The New Ireland Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0208209711278 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of IRL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. 2,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,283. The New Ireland Fund has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of Irish companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its total assets in Irish equity and fixed income securities.

