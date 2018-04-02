The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULTI. Wedbush lowered The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Ultimate Software Group to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

ULTI traded down $8.48 on Monday, hitting $235.22. 267,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Ultimate Software Group has a 12 month low of $181.59 and a 12 month high of $257.93. The firm has a market cap of $7,450.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.40, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, CFO Mitchell K. Dauerman sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.68, for a total value of $6,319,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,995,773.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott Scherr sold 110,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total value of $24,821,030.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,062,156.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,019 shares of company stock valued at $63,840,036. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,480,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,377,000 after purchasing an additional 235,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,386,000 after purchasing an additional 200,469 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 378,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,598,000 after purchasing an additional 142,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,732,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/the-ultimate-software-group-ulti-raised-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.