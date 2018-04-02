The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Ultimate Software Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.7302848556954 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

The Ultimate Software Group stock traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.22. The company had a trading volume of 267,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,537. The Ultimate Software Group has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $257.93. The company has a market cap of $7,450.76, a PE ratio of 283.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTI shares. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

In related news, CEO Scott Scherr sold 32,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $7,152,753.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,303,819.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $1,144,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,617,336.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,019 shares of company stock valued at $63,840,036. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

