Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The9 (NCTY) Share Price

News coverage about The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The9 earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.5928673460558 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ NCTY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,024. The9 has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students, as well as operates mobile advertising platform.

