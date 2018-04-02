Theratechnologies (TH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 5th. Analysts expect Theratechnologies to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of C$12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.70 million.

TSE:TH traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,858. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$10.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Theratechnologies from C$8.75 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$10.30 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company addresses medical needs to promote healthy living among human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) patients. Its products include EGRIFTA and Ibalizumab. EGRIFTA (tesamorelin for injection) refers to tesamorelin and it is indicated for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV infected patients with lipodystrophy.

