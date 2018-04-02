Theratechnologies (THERF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of THERF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. The company's lead product is EGRIFTA, which increases the incidence or progression of diabetic retinopathy in diabetic HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy and excess abdominal fat in the United States and Canada.

