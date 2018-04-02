Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Third Point Reinsurance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Third Point Reinsurance stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. 726,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,584. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,440.79, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $196.67 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Point Reinsurance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $148.30 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 849,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPRE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 2,492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 478,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 444,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

