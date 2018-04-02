Thomas C. Crainer Sells 5,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) insider Thomas C. Crainer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $624,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ROLL opened at $124.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The company has a market cap of $3,016.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $166.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.46 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $9,120,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 995,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,604 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 44.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/thomas-c-crainer-sells-5000-shares-of-rbc-bearings-incorporated-roll-stock-updated-updated.html.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.