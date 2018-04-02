Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) Shares Bought by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) by 750.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $106.74 on Monday. Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $119.30.

Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

