Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Invests $297,000 in Western Asset Global High Income (EHI)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income (NYSE:EHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Western Asset Global High Income at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global High Income alerts:

NYSE EHI opened at $9.41 on Monday. Western Asset Global High Income has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

WARNING: “Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Invests $297,000 in Western Asset Global High Income (EHI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/thomas-j-herzfeld-advisors-inc-buys-new-position-in-western-asset-global-high-income-fnd-inc-ehi-updated-updated.html.

Western Asset Global High Income Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income and its secondary investment objective is total return. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a global portfolio of securities consisting of below investment grade fixed-income securities, emerging market fixed-income securities and investment grade fixed-income securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.