Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Nuveen Connecticut Premium (NTC)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Connecticut Premium (NYSE:NTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Nuveen Connecticut Premium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Connecticut Premium by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 298,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 173,592 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Nuveen Connecticut Premium by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 87,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Connecticut Premium by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Connecticut Premium by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTC opened at $11.50 on Monday. Nuveen Connecticut Premium has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Company Profile

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

