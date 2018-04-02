Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Invests $439,000 in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Oxford Lane Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of OXLC opened at $10.13 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

