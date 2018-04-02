Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Invests $232,000 in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Investment Centers of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

NYSE VTA opened at $11.73 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $12.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships and other entities, which operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.

