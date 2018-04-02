CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,350,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,457,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,883 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,665,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,129 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,968,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,009 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,224,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,782 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $27,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 43,363 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $1,179,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,484. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11,810.72, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-497000-position-in-centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp-updated.html.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.