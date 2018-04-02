43,837 Shares in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Acquired by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.06% of RR Donnelley & Sons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,245,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after buying an additional 1,122,479 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 289,897 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,738,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 269,152 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRD stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.34. The company has a market cap of $611.83, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.52.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company helps organizations communicate by working to create, manage, produce, distribute and process content on behalf of its customers. The Company’s segments include Variable Print, Strategic Services, International and Corporate. The Variable Print segment includes the Company’s United States short-run and transactional printing operations.

