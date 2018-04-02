TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $28.35 Million Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nasdaq worth $28,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 264,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $86.22 on Monday. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $14,360.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.36 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Nasdaq declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $326,863.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $520,918.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,837 shares of company stock worth $3,442,932. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

