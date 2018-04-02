GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 252,251 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 1.89% of GrubHub worth $118,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 996.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,610,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,624,000 after buying an additional 1,463,539 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 10,702,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,614,000 after purchasing an additional 790,969 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,998,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GrubHub by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,048,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,210,000 after buying an additional 386,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,394,000.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $338,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 2,766 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $197,575.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,215.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,345 shares of company stock worth $24,710,352. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GrubHub to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

GRUB opened at $101.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $112.41. The firm has a market cap of $8,847.58, a P/E ratio of 103.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.55 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. equities analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

