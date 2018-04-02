AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $29,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 317,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.43 to $36.70 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $88,575.38, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

