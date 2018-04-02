TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Champion International Paper (IP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 428,544 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Champion International Paper worth $112,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Champion International Paper by 1,975.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,481,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champion International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,131,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Champion International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,055,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Champion International Paper by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after buying an additional 310,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Champion International Paper by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,624,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after buying an additional 263,372 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $53.43 on Monday. Champion International Paper has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22,063.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Champion International Paper had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 9.36%. Champion International Paper’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Champion International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Champion International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Champion International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Champion International Paper in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens set a $66.00 target price on shares of Champion International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Champion International Paper in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

Champion International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

