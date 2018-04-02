Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,035 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Omnicom Group worth $31,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 29,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $72.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $16,733.54, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $154,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-65035-shares-of-omnicom-group-inc-omc-updated.html.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.