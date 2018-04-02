JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 734,755 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $28,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in JD.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. JD.com has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $57,656.30, a PE ratio of 4,049.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.61.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $110,165.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.52 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on JD.com from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

