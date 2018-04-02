TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,056 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Tyson Foods worth $109,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26,933.92, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $589,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.83 per share, for a total transaction of $202,041.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray set a $92.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $92.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

