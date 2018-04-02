Tierion Price Tops $0.0720 on Top Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, Liqui and ChaoEX. Tierion has a total market cap of $30.86 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tierion has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00696332 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00177332 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029965 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Gate.io, ChaoEX, BigONE, Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi and Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

