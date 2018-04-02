Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.5210444131844 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, hitting $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,599. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12,136.93, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.43%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, SVP Philippe Galtie sold 24,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $2,718,180.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Bellaiche sold 9,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,003,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,613.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $4,124,730 and have sold 139,636 shares worth $14,979,843. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

