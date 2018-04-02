Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Tiffany & Co. updated its FY19 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $97.66 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $12,136.89, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $72,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,630.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Roger N. Farah bought 10,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.66 per share, with a total value of $976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,730 and sold 139,636 shares valued at $14,979,843. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

