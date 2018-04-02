Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We believe the strong Holiday result (Nov/Dec; reported 1/17), which included a +6% Americas comp (in CC), demonstrates the strength of the brand and benefits from recent initiatives, despite a softer January for the company vs. difficult comparisons (total 4Q comp for the Americas came in at +4%; CC). While we expect core earnings growth to be muted in ’18 by a step-up in spend across buckets, we view such investment as strategic in support of sustainable L-T growth. We remain BUY-rated. In 4Q, sales increased 8.5% to $1.3bn, including a comp sales increase of 3% (+1% in CC, below our +2% estimate), and adj. EPS came in at $1.67 (vs. our $1.64). Gross margin was down 35bps (vs. our -20bps est), and SG&A expense deleveraged 60bps (vs. our 15bps of deleverage estimate). Earnings came in slightly ahead of our forecast, benefiting from a lower-than-forecast tax rate the quarter.””

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

TIF stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 5.50. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $12,136.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Chairman Roger N. Farah bought 10,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.66 per share, with a total value of $976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philippe Galtie sold 24,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $2,718,180.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,730 and sold 139,636 shares valued at $14,979,843. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

