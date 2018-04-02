Tigereum One Day Volume Reaches $3,217.00 (CRYPTO:TIG)

Tigereum (CURRENCY:TIG) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Tigereum has a market capitalization of $790,173.00 and $3,217.00 worth of Tigereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tigereum has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tigereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00702755 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000458 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00166118 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00029877 BTC.

About Tigereum

Tigereum’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Tigereum’s total supply is 12,563,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,885,790 tokens. The official website for Tigereum is www.tigereum.io. Tigereum’s official Twitter account is @tigereumtokens.

Buying and Selling Tigereum

Tigereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is not presently possible to buy Tigereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigereum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tigereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

