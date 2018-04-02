Tile Shop (TTS) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -0.21

Headlines about Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tile Shop earned a coverage optimism score of -0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8557668827766 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TTS stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.91, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $78.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tile Shop will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

TTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $10.00 to $6.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tile Shop to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tile Shop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kamin bought 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 518,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 518,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,107.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 448,986 shares of company stock worth $2,466,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names.

