TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TIM Participacoes’ earnings. TIM Participacoes reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TIM Participacoes.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSU. UBS upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank set a $20.00 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Santander raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,075,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 907,300 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,618,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 604,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,107,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 292,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at $3,737,000. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSU stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.24. 491,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,570. TIM Participacoes has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $10,768.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/tim-participacoes-sa-tsu-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-16-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM Participacoes (TSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.