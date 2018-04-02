Timothy E. Conver Sells 3,800 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $181,336.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVAV opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,087.96, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 142,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/timothy-e-conver-sells-3800-shares-of-aerovironment-inc-avav-stock-updated-updated.html.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.