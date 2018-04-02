Titan Machinery (TITN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Titan Machinery earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8652770514933 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TITN opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price objective on Titan Machinery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised Titan Machinery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 61,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $1,350,242.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,641,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

