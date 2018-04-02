Titcoin (CRYPTO:TIT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $260.00

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Titcoin has a market capitalization of $260,142.00 and $260.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Titcoin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,070.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $674.54 or 0.09582240 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022494 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00158294 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.01877330 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016426 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002862 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

Titcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TitCoin is an alternative crypto currency designed for the erotic industries – and has already seen coverage in major magazines. The coin is a standard bitcoin clone based on SHA-256 and proof of work. “

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

