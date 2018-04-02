TittieCoin Market Capitalization Hits $452,376.00 (CRYPTO:TTC)

TittieCoin (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One TittieCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, TittieCoin has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TittieCoin has a market capitalization of $452,376.00 and approximately $8,256.00 worth of TittieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.01685390 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007124 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015411 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001118 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023080 BTC.

TittieCoin Coin Profile

TittieCoin (CRYPTO:TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2014. TittieCoin’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. TittieCoin’s official Twitter account is @TittieCoin. The Reddit community for TittieCoin is /r/tittiecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TittieCoin’s official website is tittiecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TittieCoin is another coin attempting to sync up with the erotic industries – a scrypt proof of work crypto currency. “

Buying and Selling TittieCoin

TittieCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy TittieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TittieCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TittieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

