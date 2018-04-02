ToaCoin (TOA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,450.00

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, ToaCoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One ToaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and C-CEX. ToaCoin has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $11,450.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00641502 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006326 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003843 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003421 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00087330 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00026631 BTC.

ToaCoin Coin Profile

ToaCoin (CRYPTO:TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 8,954,622,432 coins and its circulating supply is 2,409,869,279 coins. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ToaCoin is www.toacoin.com. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

ToaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy ToaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ToaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

