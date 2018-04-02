TokenCard Achieves Market Cap of $18.98 Million (CRYPTO:TKN)

TokenCard (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One TokenCard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00010922 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CryptoDerivatives, Livecoin and HitBTC. TokenCard has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $157,136.00 worth of TokenCard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenCard has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenCard alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00699326 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00177423 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029756 BTC.

TokenCard Profile

TokenCard’s genesis date was May 6th, 2017. TokenCard’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,897,711 tokens. TokenCard’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3. The official website for TokenCard is tokencard.io. The Reddit community for TokenCard is /r/TokenCard.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TokenCard is a project that focuses on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allows users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. Thee tokens can be spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. The TokenCard token is also an Ethereum-based asset, holding a pro-rata claim on the TKN Asset Contract. This Asset Contract accrues a 1% licensing fee (enforced by smart contracts) on all TokenCard transactions. At any time, TKN holders can redeem their share of the underlying assets by 'cashing and burning' the TKN tokens. “

TokenCard Token Trading

TokenCard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, CryptoDerivatives, Livecoin, YoBit, Liqui and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy TokenCard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenCard must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenCard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for TokenCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TokenCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.