TokenClub (TCT) Reaches Market Cap of $7.95 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, CoinBene and OKEx. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $152,384.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003049 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00688085 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00160822 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029966 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,446,837 tokens. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx and CoinBene. It is not presently possible to buy TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

