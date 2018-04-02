Torcoin (TOR) Price Reaches $0.0781

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Torcoin has a total market cap of $24,699.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Torcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Torcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00001112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Torcoin Profile

TOR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2017. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin. The official website for Torcoin is torcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TorCoin is an X11 Proof of Work and Proof of Stake hybrid alternative crypto currency that intends to provide anonymously located web pages through a decentralised masternode network. The block time is 60 seconds and the Proof of Work phase ends after 7 dasy wherebya Proof of Stake phase takes place with an annualised rate of 10%. “

Torcoin Coin Trading

Torcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Torcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

