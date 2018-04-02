Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD) Receives $77.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,452. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104,898.20, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 96,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

