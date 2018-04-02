Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) Stock Price

News articles about Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tower International earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.0108813181171 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tower International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Tower International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tower International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NYSE:TOWR opened at $27.75 on Monday. Tower International has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $570.04, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Tower International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Tower International will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

