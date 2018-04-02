TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

TRTX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

TRTX stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,176.97 and a P/E ratio of 11.43. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. sell-side analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

