TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director John Ross purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,698.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,295 shares of company stock worth $298,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) opened at $17.52 on Monday. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1,058.23, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.80% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.32%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

