National Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

National Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

“• TPG priced a secondary offering of 3.75 million shares (562,500 green shoe) at $17.45 per share. The re-offer price represents an 8% premium to the $16.09 4Q17 NAV/share and is thus likely to be accretive.



• We expect the overallotment to be exercised in full subsequent to 3/31/18. We model net proceeds to TPG of $71.5 million after fees including the exercise of the overallotment. The company noted that 152,295 DRIP shares were issued in 1Q18 in addition to the shares that will be issued with the secondary offering.



• We had previously modeled a $90.3 million net equity issuance at a 20% NAV premium in 2Q18. Thus, the offering is smaller and sooner than we expected but the premium is also lower.



• TSLX noted that as of 3/16/18 its revolver balance was $502.1 million and we anticipate that the offering as well as repayments late in the quarter will help drive this balance down to $369.8 million at 3/31/18. We had previously estimated that TSLX’s revolver balance would finish 1Q18 at $389.3 million without a secondary offering – we originally forecasted a portfolio fair value of $1.76 billion at 3/31/18 but now expect this to be $1.80 billion.



• We are maintaining our NII/share estimates of $1.93 and $1.92 for 2018 and 2019, respectively, and are reiterating our BUY rating and $21 price target.,” National Securities’ analyst wrote.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,078.75, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.80% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 8.52%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

In other news, Director John Ross acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,698.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Tanemura bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,704.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,295 shares of company stock worth $822,352. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 230,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 180,841 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,770,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,454,000 after buying an additional 127,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/tpg-specialty-lending-tslx-rating-reiterated-by-national-securities-updated.html.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.