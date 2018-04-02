Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.39. 2,702,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,517. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,806.72, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $70,691.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,349.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 682,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,545,000 after purchasing an additional 167,097 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm and ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The company operates its retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

