Traders Buy AT&T (T) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on weakness during trading on Monday. $260.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $125.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $134.76 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, AT&T had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. AT&T traded down ($0.55) for the day and closed at $35.10

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Guggenheim began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $218,855.36, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

