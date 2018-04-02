Traders Buy Intel (INTC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $759.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $565.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $194.36 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intel had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Intel traded down ($3.16) for the day and closed at $48.92

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.51 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Get Intel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $243,109.45, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,502 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $66,959.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,155 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $98,332.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,172.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,274,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $582,848,000 after purchasing an additional 483,200 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 37,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Intel by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 443,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 141,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 14.8% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 392,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Buy Intel (INTC) on Weakness” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/traders-buy-intel-intc-on-weakness-2.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.