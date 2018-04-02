Traders Buy Pfizer (PFE) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $200.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $113.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $87.59 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Pfizer had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Pfizer traded down ($0.44) for the day and closed at $35.05

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.98 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $211,267.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $64,676.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $353,676.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 29,164.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,753 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,175,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,062,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,358 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

