Traders Buy Shares of Home Depot (HD) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $358.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $258.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $99.89 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Home Depot had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Home Depot traded down ($5.34) for the day and closed at $172.90

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Home Depot from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.60 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.04.

The firm has a market cap of $208,139.59, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

