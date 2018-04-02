Traders Sell PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio (PGHY) on Strength (PGHY)

Investors sold shares of PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PGHY) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $0.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.17 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $23.62

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0998 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This is an increase from PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 132,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio by 715.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/traders-sell-powershares-global-short-term-high-yield-bond-portfolio-pghy-on-strength-pghy.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.